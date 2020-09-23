Six schools in Somerset have had to send year groups home because of a case of Covid in each.

The latest ones are year eight at Crispin School in Street – and also year 10 at Haygrove school in Bridgwater, which at Haygrove is 230 children.

There are now six schools in the county council area with at least one case.

The others are Brookside Academy in Street, Parkfield School in Taunton, Bishop Fox’s School in Taunton and Kings of Wessex Academy in Cheddar.

East Harptree School in Bath and North East Somerset has also had to close to all children after a case there.