A major six-week project to repair ageing sewer pipes in Burnham-On-Sea is set to begin on Tuesday (January 4th), says Wessex Water.

Berrow Road – between Brent Road and the Golf Links Road junctions – will be shut to through-traffic, but the firm says access will be maintained for residents and businesses. A diversion will be in place.

Wessex Water has committed to completing the work by February 21st before the school holidays begin.

The work was originally scheduled to finish in early April but was scaled back by the water firm “to reduce the impact on the community and tourism sector” following an outcry about the initial plans.

A Wessex Water spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is essential work to prolong the life of the sewer, protect the environment and prevent loss of service for residents.“

“A section of Berrow Road was being closed to through traffic until early April so this work could be completed safely, but we were also conscious of the further impact on a tourism sector that has already faced huge challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Working with them and Somerset County Council Highways, we have reviewed the programme and how we can use the latest repair techniques to reduce the time it takes by half and keep any disruption to the local community to a minimum.”

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses and most of the repairs will be done using ‘no-dig’ techniques, which are quicker and less intrusive than replacing pipework in the conventional manner. We’re sorry for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work.”

The road closure will continue to divert traffic via East Brent and in agreement with Somerset Highways.

Wessex Water will also provide a bus to Berrow Primary School to transport children from south of the closure, via the diversion route.

The company says it is working with the owners of nearby caravan parks to ensure that scheduled arrivals of motorhomes can continue despite the road closure.

Questions about the closure are being taken by Wessex Water on 0345 600 4600 (8am-6pm on weekdays).