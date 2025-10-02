18 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 04, 2025
Six weeks of roadworks begin on A38 through Highbridge in final phase...
News

Six weeks of roadworks begin on A38 through Highbridge in final phase of major gas works

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Six weeks of roadworks are underway on the A38 through Highbridge in a final phase of work to upgrade the town’s gas network.

Motorists have experienced delays this week as the work restarted near the Bristol Bridge Inn, pictured here.

Wales & West Utilities Programme Controller for Somerset, Simon Lee, says: “We are working in the Bristol Road area of Highbridge to upgrade the gas network.”

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport greener gas in the future.”

“To do this safely, traffic lights are in place along Bristol Road near its junction with Pople’s Bow. With Bristol Road being a busy commuter road, we agreed with Somerset Council to carry out our works during off-peak times to try and minimise disruption as much as possible.”

He adds: “Working with the Council’s Highways team, we have worked in phases, with the final phase due to be completed by 2nd November 2025.”

“We are sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause. We know working on roads like this is not ideal, but the work really is essential to upgrade the network and to keep the gas flowing safely.”

There was work along the same stretch of the A38 earlier this year, frustrating local residents.

