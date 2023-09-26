Prospective students, parents and carers will get the chance to view the Sixth Form at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge this Thursday (September 28th).

The Sixth Form will open its doors for its Open Evening from 4.30pm. There will be a talk from the Principal Dan Milford and Head of Sixth Form Doug Radnidge at 5pm.

The Sixth Form has seen its numbers double during recent years, becoming increasingly popular in the area and also among students from Weston-super-Mare and Bridgwater.

There have also regularly been students arriving from across the world, including Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Ukraine.

They can hear about the success of students in recent years in getting places at their chosen universities and on top apprenticeship schemes.

There are a wide range of A-Level subjects for students to choose from with extensive extra curricular activities to enjoy, as well as a friendly community and atmosphere.

Mr Milford says: “We really look forward to meeting prospective students and their parents, carers and families on Thursday.”

TKASA as a whole has also had a brilliant few years with a raft of good news, over £5 million of site improvements, excellent GCSE and A Level results, and a thriving Sixth Form.

TKASA is part of The Priory Learning Trust and has a Jill Dando News centre where students do journalism in the style of Jill Dando, who went to school locally.