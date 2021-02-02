Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will fall by a few pence from April after proposals for a ‘standstill budget’ were approved by town councillors last night (Monday, February 1st).

At a virtual meeting of the Town Council, members approved a £707,399 budget for the coming financial year which would make it a “break-even budget.”

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of a proposal from the council’s Finance and Resources Committee for a decrease to the council’s total budget, reducing it from last year’s £718,211.

The council’s Responsible Finance Officer, Sally Jones, said: “The proposed budget is as it is because of a reduction in the tax base which is set by Sedgemoor District Council – it means the council needs to reduce the precept amount to less than last year, which is what we are doing, in order for the tax burden on tax payers to remain the same.”

She added that the Band D equivalent last year was £111.84 and this year will be £111.81, a very small reduction.

Cllr Pete Clayton said: “I’m very happy to propose this 2021 budget – it’s a standstill budget with no extra burden on the tax papers.”

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey added: “I’m sure this is welcome – this is good news for our residents for once.”

In 2020, the Town Council approved an inflation-busting 16 per cent hike.

While the Town Council’s element of the council tax will decrease, the other contributing parts of the charge – such as Police, district council and county council – have not yet been set.