Money

Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge look set to fall by a few pence from April after proposals for a ‘standstill budget’ were proposed by town councillors this week.

At a meeting of the Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee, members proposed a £697,808 budget for the coming financial year.

Councillors voted in favour of a proposal for a decrease to the council’s total budget, reducing it from last year’s £707,399 last year.

It would mean that the Band D council tax equivalent would be £108.50 (down from £111.81 last year).

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey proposed that £10,000 of expected higher energy bills for the Town Council should be funded from its ‘unallocated reserves’ to avoid an increase in council tax bills.

He said: “We are listening to the public and know that some are struggling. I support a budget with no extra burden on the taxpayers.”

While the Town Council’s element of the council tax will decrease, the other contributing parts of the council tax charge – such as Police, district council and county council – have not yet been set.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page