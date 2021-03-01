Beach walkers have been urged to take extra care if walking near the cliffs around Brean Down following a small landslip over the past week.

An area of soil and rock measuring around 20 metres has slid down the southern side of the Down, sending debris to the foot of the cliffs, as pictured.

Brean’s beach warden said on Sunday that recent wet weather is likely to have loosened the surface, adding: “It’s rare to see landslips like this. People should take extra care and avoid walking near the lose rocks on the cliff face.”