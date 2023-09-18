Burnham and Weston Energy’s solar farm in Lympsham is set to hold a day of habitat creation, nature and energy discussion when local will people will be able to build a reptile habitat.

The event will be held this Saturday (23rd September) from 9.30am – 3.00pm at Wick Farm, Wick Road (BS24 0HD) as part of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council’s Eco Festival. A Burnhan Weston Energy spokeswoman says: “Are you curious to know what it’s like on a solar farm? Want to help us make some valuable improvements to the reptile habitats? This is a great event for you.”

“During the summer the Great Crested Newts and other reptiles love the ponds we have on our solar farm. We want to make sure the newts are equally happy over the winter.”

“We will do this with you by building them a new cosy home (or two!) on land. Great Crested Newts are a protected species so it is important we look after them, their fellow wildlife and the environment in which they live.”

“It is free to take part and lunch is provided. Booking is essential as we have to limit numbers of people on the solar farm with us – so please book your spot here.”

“We’ll be meeting at Burnham & Weston Energy’s Solar Farm around 9:30am where we’ll introduce ourselves, receive a short introduction to the solar farm, and hopefully get some sun cream on. We’ll then head over one to of the ponds within the solar farm site. Here we will get to work on constructing a structure that will provide the newts with a place to hibernate over the winter.”

“These structures, called hibernacula, are cool, protected areas into which newts can crawl in October once their mating season has ended. They’ll nestle themselves away for the winter here before emerging for next spring’s breeding season.”

Building these habitats will involve deconstructing existing reptile habitats which are no longer fit for purpose; creating a 2m x 1m pile of rocks and logs (please bring spare rocks, logs or bricks if you have any); Cutting 2m of turf which will be used as a roof on the new habitat; sewing wildflowers in the area of bare ground that has been cut for turf.”

“We’ll stop at around 12 for some lunch, which will be provided. We’ll then finish off the hibernacula before heading home.”

“We ask that dogs stay at home as there are livestock on site. As this work involves a moderate amount of physical exertion, we advise that you only attend this event if you’re over 16.”

