Solar-powered Christmas trees to brighten Burnham High Street after council backing

Extra festive decorations are set to be installed along Burnham-On-Sea High Street this month thanks to a business-backed initiative.

Solar-powered Christmas trees will be added to a dozen of the town’s hanging basket columns and lit during the early evenings, following a decision made at Wednesday’s (December 3rd) Town Council meeting.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the town centre’s Christmas lights display has had to be scaled back this year after a Somerset Council safety inspection ruled out the use of the street lighting columns for festive illuminations.

However, the hanging basket columns along the High Street have been inspected and deemed safe for the solar-powered tree decorations to bring extra festive colour to areas where Christmas lights are currently sparse.

The proposal was put forward by Burnham Chamber of Trade and is being part-funded by the Town Council, with donations from Positive Wealth Creation, Burnham-On-Sea.com, and individual contributions from Cllr Peter Clayton and Cllr Alistair Hendry, among others. Local businesses are also being invited to support the scheme through contributions by contacting the Town Council.

Wednesday’s council meeting heard the anticipated cost of hiring the decorations from a commercial provider for the remainder of the festive period is £1,715 plus VAT, including insurance, installation, and removal.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said the Town Council “very much appreciates” the proposal to bring extra festive colour to Burnham High Street this Christmas.

Cllr Alistair Hendry added: “It’s a great idea to address the problem of the poor lights display in Burnham this Christmas caused by the safety issue. I absolutely support this.”

And Cllr Peter Clayton added: “We do have a poor display in part of the High Street this year so this is a great suggestion. I definitely support it.”

Similar of the tree decorations were installed in Burnham town centre several years ago and met with positive feedback.