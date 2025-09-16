Sale of Burnham’s former Lloyds Bank building set to be completed this week

Burnham-On-Sea’s former Lloyds Bank building in the centre of the town has attracted high interest from potential buyers – and a sale is set to be completed this week, says the property agent.

“We are hoping to exchange and complete the sale this Friday,” a spokesperson for the agents told Burnham-On-Sea.com, adding that “the buyer is a local businessman who intends running his businesses from the ground floor.”

‘Sold’ signs have been installed on the building at the corner of High Street and College Street.

Lloyds closed its Burnham-On-Sea branch last autumn, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, due to ‘declining use caused by a rise in digital transactions’.

Greenslade Taylor Hunt said it had undertaken around 25 viewings, went to best bids and the premises have been in solicitors’ hands at a price significantly above the guide of £225,000.

The former bank went on sale in June and offers a former banking hall and ancillary areas totalling 1,356 sq ft on the ground floor, with a separately-accessed 4 bedroomed apartment on first and second floors totalling 2,354 sq ft.

The closure of Lloyds meant Nationwide is the only remaining bank in Burnham-On-Sea.

Nat West shut down its Burnham-On-Sea branch in October 2017. Barclays Bank also closed its Burnham-On-Sea branch in 2018. And HSBC also shut its branch in Burnham-On-Sea’s College Street during 2017.