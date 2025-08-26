Somerset and Dorset landmarks to shine bright for Air Ambulance Week 2025

Seven of the South West’s most iconic landmarks will be bathed in yellow and green light on Monday 8th September, marking the start of Air Ambulance Week 2025, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness and funds for the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities.

The initiative, led locally by Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance (DSAA), celebrates the charity’s 25th anniversary and highlights the critical, life-saving missions carried out daily by air ambulance crews.

With each emergency flight costing around £3,500, the campaign underscores the importance of public support for a service that receives no government funding.

Landmarks Lighting Up for DSAA

Bridport Town Hall – A Georgian gem dating back to 1786, crowned with its iconic clock and cupola.

Christchurch Priory – A spiritual beacon for over 1,300 years, hailed as “sensational” by church historian Simon Jenkins.

Corfe Castle – A dramatic ruin steeped in Civil War history, offering sweeping views across Purbeck.

Glastonbury Tor – Somerset’s legendary hill, rich in myth and mysticism, visible for miles.

St James Church, Yeovil – A 15th-century parish church, transformed to serve a modern, growing community.

Weymouth Pavilion – The town’s cultural heart, rebuilt and revitalised after fire and restoration.

Wookey Hole – A magical Mendip attraction, where caves and legends meet family adventure.

Tracy Bartram, DSAA’s Communications Manager, says each mission costs around £3,500, and public awareness is key to sustaining their work: “Seeing these landmarks lit in our colours is incredibly powerful,” she said. “It reflects the incredible support of the communities we serve.”

As DSAA celebrates its 25th anniversary, this year’s Air Ambulance Week is more than a fundraiser—it’s a tribute to the tireless crews, volunteers, and supporters who make every mission possible.