News

Somerset and Exmoor Coast Festival to return this autumn with marathons ending in Brean

Burnham-On-Sea beach walkers

Organisers of the second Somerset and Exmoor Coastal Festival are preparing to make this year’s event even bigger and better than the first with the addition of trail running.

The festival, scheduled for September 21st to 29th, is being put together by the King Charles III England Coast Path team based at Somerset Council, which this year has teamed up with local outdoor events organisers, Channel UK Events CIC to offer new challenges.

As well as an ’80 Miles in Eight Days’ walking challenge – starting at Brean Down, passing through Brean, Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea and ending in Porlock – this year’s festival will include trail running events with a Marathon and a 100km Ultra Marathon on the penultimate day, September 28th, overseen by Channel Events.

Brean Down English Coast Path

Both trail running distances will finish with a lap of Brean Down, the 100km starting in Minehead and the marathon staring in Bridgwater.

According to Dan Brice of Channel Events, the initial response to the new events has been overwhelming. He said: “We hope this translates into fantastic entry numbers making these a ‘must do’ 100km ultra and marathon.”

The idea behind the festival is to showcase Somerset’s unique yet often overlooked coastline and all it has to offer residents and visitors. Organisers are working with tourism and hospitality businesses close to the coast to raise awareness of its beauty, history and heritage.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Berrow Beach

Isobel Pring, of the Somerset Trail Partnership for the King Charles III England Coast Path, said: “We are excited to introduce so many newcomers to our stretch of coast which is rich with geology, wildlife, history and spectacular scenery.”

“We already have 60 events on the website and are delighted that the festival is running at the same time as the wonderful Somerset Art Weeks and the fabulous Brean Country and Western Festival, giving visitors a great range of activities to choose from while they are with us.”

Festival goers planning to walk can opt in to the whole 80-mile challenge or enjoy just sections of it, and there are numerous other walks on offer with themes including poetry, art and history. There are even night walks and a walk for toddlers.

Among the many highlights of this year’s event are a Fuse Fire and Light Trail in Bridgwater at the start on September 21st and an evening of shanty songs with the Barnacle Buoys, at Sparkhayes Campsite in Porlock on September 29th, followed by a free Fire and Light night walk on Porlock Marshes to finish.

Visit www.somersetcoastfestival.co.uk for more information and to plan your visit.

