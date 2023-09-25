Five Burnham-On-Sea artists are displaying their colourful artworks in their studios during Somerset Art Weeks, which started on Saturday September 16th and runs until October 1st.

Over 300 Somerset artists across the county are taking part in the Somerset Open Studios event, which runs daily from 10am-5pm.

Burnham and Highbridge Deputy Mayor Sharon Perry launched the art weeks locally with a visit to Burnham artist Judith Champion (pictured above).

Judith is showing her paintings and drawings at Middle Burnham Farm in Stoddens Lane.

Ronnie Broadley will also show her textiles in a display at her open studio at 212 Burnham Road.

Louise Squire, pictured below, will be at at Willowherb Studio showing her mixed media, paintings and prints at Stoddens Farm at 191 Stoddens Road in Burnham-On-Sea.

Cora Stock and Elly Burlow are displaying ceramics, printmaking and sculpture at 47 The Esplanade on Burnham seafront.

Separately, local artist Margaret Micklewright will display her work at Venue 50, the Old Post Office in Chedzoy and also at the Old Brick Workshop in Wellington as an invited artist.

Brochures are also available to pick up at Burnham-On-Sea Library, The Princess Theatre, Sea Breeze and the seafront Information Centre.

Discovering what goes on in artists’ studios can often be enlightening, surprising and thrilling; a revelation of the magic behind the process and the chance to meet the artist or maker. For both artists and visitors, it’s a chance to forge an enduring relationship and a unique opportunity to find out what lies behind the intrigue of an image or hand crafted object. It’s also an opportunity for the casual viewer, the curious, to see what goes on behind normally closed studio doors. Artists value the engagement that the event provides; a chance comment or connection can provide invaluable encouragement.

Full details are also available on the Somerset Open Studios App. For more details, and to plan your visit, see somersetartworks.org.uk

Printmaker Julian Manning says: “Somerset Open Studios means endless chat, people from the past, meeting old friends, locals who have no idea of what goes on behind our garden gate and buyers who have made the effort to come from far away. A happy, exhausting time!”

As one of the counties’ largest and most anticipated cultural events, Somerset Open Studios is the perfect way to discover so much of what Somerset has to offer- beautiful scenery providing inspiration, and fine hospitality tucked away in every corner of the county.