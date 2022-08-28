Entries are set to open on Monday, September 12th for Somerset’s biggest annual business awards – the Somerset Business Awards 2023 which are organised by Somerset Chamber of Commerce.

Now in their 18th year, the awards recognise and celebrate the very best of Somerset’s wide range of businesses across all sectors and are the only county-wide business awards.

They will be officially launched at Hurds Hill, near Langport, on Thursday, September 14, where would-be entrants will be able to meet sponsors and judges and find out more about the awards. There will also be an online ‘how to enter’ workshop on Wednesday, October 19.

There are new sponsors and a new category – Apprentice of the Year, which will honour an individual who has made a positive impact in a business during the last 24 months, while training through an apprenticeship programme.

The prestigious Business of the Year Awards have also got new criteria and this year the small, medium and large categories will be dependent on the turnover of the business.

The awards are free to enter and businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to take part. Once again, leading accountancy firm Albert Goodman will be the main sponsor, with the awards culminating in a gala final in March.

Sponsors already confirmed for the 2023 awards include Albert Goodman, Barclays UK, Brook Financial, Clarke Willmott, Elite Staffing Solutions, Enterprise South West, Global, Gravity, Higos Insurance Ltd, Hinkley Point C, Porter Dodson, Somerset County Gazette Series, SRD Technology UK, Stephens Scown, Teapot Creative and Weston College.

Emma Rawlings, Chief Executive of Somerset Chamber, said: “I am grateful for the continued support of so many of Somerset’s leading businesses who, like me, are keen to celebrate our many superb businesses, charities and individuals.

“We know businesses and organisations are facing some of the most challenging trading conditions in decades as inflation, energy costs and a tight job market all pose problems, but we also know many businesses are rising to those challenges and we want to recognise and celebrate that.

“The Somerset Business Awards 2023 covers all business sectors across a wide range of categories and I would encourage all local businesses and charities to enter the awards to share their own success stories and celebrate their achievements.”

The awards ceremony will take place on March 24, 2023, at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare.

More information about the awards is available on the website www.somersetbusinessawards.org.uk, while details of the launch event and how to enter workshop can be found on Somerset Chamber’s website at www.somerset-chamber.co.uk.

Pictured: From left, Emma Rawlings, Chief Executive of Somerset Chamber of Commerce, Michael Cahill of main awards’ sponsor Albert Goodman and award host, BBC journalist and presenter Claire Carter.