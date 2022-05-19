Somerset cider maker Thatchers has donated 350 apple trees to 50 groups across the UK.

Community organisations across Somerset have been planting young apple trees this spring as part of Thatchers Community Orchard project 2022.

The Somerset cider maker has donated the trees to groups across the UK who applied to be a part of this year’s project, now in its second year.

With 500 groups sending in applications, Thatchers selected this year’s recipients for their positive impact on their local communities.

“This is the second year we have run the project, doubling the number of trees we donated. With such an amazing number of groups applying to take part, we know there’s a massive appetite for planting trees, with people recognising the positive impact orchards, however big or small, can have on our lives,” says Martin Thatcher, fourth generation cider maker in Somerset.

“This year we’ve donated to schools & colleges, care homes & hospitals, urban neighbourhood groups, veteran support groups and allotment societies, to name but a few,” continues Martin.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to read the applications, and to be able to help groups plant trees. We hope that by donating these trees they will make a difference to many people’s wellbeing.”

“The project shares our family’s passion for apple trees, building communities and constant support of the environment and ecosystem around us today and for the future,” he says.

The Thatchers Community Orchard Project was first run in 2021, when it gave away 120 apple trees to community groups up and down the country.

The project attracted such demand in its first year, the family run cider maker decided to more than double the number of trees it donated this year, meaning more groups have been able to benefit.

Martin adds: “In the year of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign, all eyes are on planting trees. It’s so important to keep planting not just for the environment around us, but for people to enjoy and benefit from.”

“Community spaces that include trees and orchards are so important,” says Martin. “Whether it’s groups of trees within residential areas, a rewilding project, or perhaps a school environmental project, we’re really excited to have been able to donate more trees this year, and visit some of the projects to see for ourselves the difference they will make to people’s lives.”

Pictured: Peter Thatcher visited David Skidmore, who received an apple tree for his community garden in Worle as part of the 2022 Thatchers Community Orchard Project. Left to right (front), Muriel Skidmore and Peter Thatcher (Thatchers Cider), (back) David Skidmore, Kelly March, Wayne Matthews and Simon Burr. The community garden, called Stanley’s Garden after David’s grandfather, is for the elderly who live locally, helping those with dementia with plants and flowers for each of the senses