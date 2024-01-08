Somerset cider maker Thatchers has 500 apple trees to give away to community groups.

In the fourth year of its Community Orchard Project, Thatchers is looking for fifty organisations doing great things in their local neighbourhoods, to be the 2024 recipients of ten apple trees each enabling them to sow the seeds of their own community orchard.

Last year, we reported how Thatchers donated apple trees to a Highbridge community garden.

To date, Thatchers has donated over 1,000 apple trees to local organisations and groups, each looking to put the apples they grow to good use with their communities.

Martin Thatcher, fourth generation of his family to make cider at Myrtle Farm in Somerset told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This project is all about community. It’s about understanding how apple trees can not only bring joy, but can act as a means of bringing people together.”

“Whether that’s planting the trees and contributing to the growth of orchards, learning about the lifecycle of a delicious apple, or coming together to press fruit at harvest time, apple trees are a wonderful way to create community spirit. Growing apple trees really matters.”

Thatchers is therefore appealing to community groups, charities and organisations to apply to the 2024 project, which opens on 3rd January and runs until Monday 5th February. Applying is easy – simply fill in the details requested on the online application form, with a brief description of your organisation and the good things that would come from receiving a bundle of 10 apple trees in 2024.

Thatchers is keen to hear about local groups and charities doing great things in their communities, in both rural and inner city areas. Perhaps those growing fruit and veg for those in need; those working with groups who have little access to outside space; groups who use outdoor space to improve the mental health of their communities; or perhaps residential communities who are looking at ways to bring trees into their lives.

Thatchers Cider, which is celebrating its 120 year anniversary in 2024, has been growing apple trees and making cider in Somerset since 1904.

Groups can apply to the Thatchers Community Orchard Project here.