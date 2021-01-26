Thatchers Cider has announced its annual hunt for future cidermakers will be virtual this year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Rather than holding a careers open day at Myrtle Farm in Sandford, north Somerset, the family-run company is offering a series of videos and virtual presentations to give applicants a feel for being an apprentice on the farm.

The scheme coincides with 2021 National Apprenticeship Week which runs from February 8th-14th with the aim of helping students at a key time in their life.

Current apprentice Rose Stitch says the programme has helped her: “Coming out of sixth form and going out into the world of work felt quite daunting. Thatchers have really helped with the transition and have helped to bring out the best in me.”

This year, Thatchers is offering four vacancies for September within its cider and brand academies which could eventually lead to being a food and drink process operator, and a customer service specialist.

The first event is a virtual career fair taking place on February 18th between 4-6pm.

For more details, see www.thatcherscider.co.uk/young-talent-programme-2