Coronavirus infection rates in Somerset are among the lowest in the country, according to the latest Government figures.

While Somerset has seen 251 confirmed new cases over the past seven days – an average of around 36 a day – the total figure translates into an infection rate of 44 per 100,000 people, ranking it low compared to the rest of the UK.

Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham and Highbridge – has the highest rate of infection of Somerset’s districts, followed by Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip, and South Somerset.

The rise in each district over the past seven days, with the rate of infection per 100,000 of population shown in brackets, is:

Mendip: 50 (43.3 per 100,000);

50 (43.3 per 100,000); Sedgemoor: 74 (60.1);

74 (60.1); SWT: 82 (52.9);

82 (52.9); South Somerset: 45 (26.7).