Somerset could see thunderstorms today, warns Met Office

A Met Office spokesman says: “A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of southern England and by Sunday morning there is an increasing risk of more active and organised heavy showers and thunderstorms moving in to, or developing across, parts of southern England.”

“The risk of storms will then steadily transfer broadly northwards through the afternoon and into the early evening. The extent of these thunderstorms is very uncertain, and many places will miss them, but where they do occur, 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall in less than an hour with perhaps over 75 mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards, most likely across southern and central England.”