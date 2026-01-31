Somerset Council announces major recycling changes for 13,000 households

Somerset Council has unveiled significant changes to its recycling service for households in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area that use communal recycling collections, with the new system set to roll out from the end of March.

Around 13,000 households — mainly those living in flats and other shared accommodation — will soon be able to recycle a wider range of materials from home.

The changes follow the Government’s new Simpler Recycling regulations, which aim to ensure the same core materials are collected for recycling across England.

Residents affected by the update will receive a leaflet in the post explaining what is changing and when the new collections will begin.

Under the revised service, households with communal recycling will be able to recycle plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, tins, cans, foil, aerosols, glass bottles and jars, cartons, food waste and plastic bags and wrappers.

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the improvements would make recycling more accessible for thousands of residents.

“We’re looking forward to rolling out these significant improvements to recycling for residents in flats and other communal properties,” he said. “By expanding the types of materials we collect and making recycling easier with new bins and food waste caddies, Somerset is helping everyone do their bit for the environment.

“We’ll be writing to everyone with a change. If you do not hear from us, then there will be no changes to your waste collections.”

The upgrades are funded through the Government’s Simpler Recycling programme, which aims to bring greater consistency to recycling services nationwide.