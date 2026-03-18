Somerset Council approves £21.5m Crisis and Resilience Fund to support struggling households

Somerset Council has approved a major new £21.5m fund to support residents facing financial hardship, ensuring help continues for vulnerable households across the county, including the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

At a meeting of the Executive Committee on 11th March 2026, councillors backed the creation of a three‑year Crisis and Resilience Fund (CRF), which will run from April 2026 to March 2029. The scheme replaces the national Household Support Fund, which ends on 31st March.

The new fund, awarded by the Department for Work and Pensions, will provide emergency crisis payments for essentials such as food and fuel, short‑term help with housing costs, and wider support aimed at improving long‑term financial resilience. It will also strengthen Somerset’s network of voluntary and community organisations.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, said the funding would give families reassurance at a time of rising living costs.

“It’s reassuring to know support for residents who need it most is guaranteed to continue in Somerset until 2029,” she said. “This three‑year funding gives us the stability to plan, reach our families earlier, and provide support that will make a real, lasting difference.”

She added that the council would work with a wide range of partners to ensure help reaches those who need it most.

“To reach the widest range of vulnerable households, many delivery routes will be needed,” she said.

“We will work with schools, our community champion networks, family hubs, Somerset VCFSE organisations, and local partners – all of which are well placed to identify need early and offer accessible support. We aim to ensure every resident has access to the right support at the right time.”

In the meantime, several existing schemes remain available for families concerned about support during the Easter holidays. These include the Happy Healthy Holidays programme for children eligible for free school meals, the #Help4All scheme, Community Hubs, the Healthy Start food and milk initiative, and Somerset’s Local Pantry Network.

Separately, Somerset Council is working with Citizens Advice Somerset to deliver an Easter food voucher scheme for eligible families. A dedicated phoneline for those worried about managing over the holiday period will be launched shortly.

Residents can contact the Council’s Customer Services team Monday to Friday, 8.30am–5pm, on 0300 123 2224.

You’ll find full details here: Cost of living support for Somerset residents