Somerset Council invites public feedback on new nature recovery strategy

Somerset Council is inviting Burnham-On-Sea residents, landowners, and local groups to have their say on the county’s first-ever Local Nature Recovery Strategy.

The strategy sets out a roadmap to protect and restore wildlife and habitats across Somerset, with a focus on biodiversity priorities and a detailed habitat map to guide future conservation efforts.

Cllr Graham Oakes, Somerset Council’s executive member for public health, climate change, and environment, said: “This strategy is about working together to make sure that our wildlife, green spaces, and natural landscapes can thrive for future generations. Your input is vital in shaping a shared vision for nature recovery across Somerset.”

The consultation is open until Friday, October 31st, and aims to gather views from residents, farmers, community groups, and businesses. Feedback will help shape actions and investment in areas where nature recovery is most needed.

The strategy will also support planners, developers, and environmental organisations in identifying opportunities for sustainable land management and climate resilience.

To take part in the consultation, visit: somersetcouncil.citizenspace.com.