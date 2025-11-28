Somerset Council invites you to have a say on 2027/28 school admissions

Somerset Council is asking members of the public to have their say on proposed changes to admission arrangements for Somerset schools for the academic year 2027 to 2028.

The consultation opened on 24 November 2025 and closes on 5 January 2026.

Admission arrangements can include catchment areas, the number of school places available, and how they are allocated according to the school’s over-subscription criteria.

If you have a child due to start or transfer school from September 2027, you may wish to view and/or comment on any admission arrangements for schools that are relevant to you.

Individuals are invited to share their thoughts via the online consultation, which can be found here: Somerset Schools and Academies 2027-28 Admission Arrangements Consultation – Somerset Council – Citizen Space

Cllr Heather Shearer, Lead Member for Children, Families, and Education, said: “Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions families make, and we want the admissions process to be as clear and fair as possible.”

“Most children in Somerset do secure a place at one of their preferred schools, but we are committed to listening and improving wherever we can. I encourage parents, carers, and community members to take part in this consultation so that together we can ensure the system works for everyone.”

For the 2025 intake, 99.27% of applicants were offered a place at one of their top three choices for primary, and 96.96% for secondary.

The consultation is open to all members of the public, and all comments will be taken into consideration by the Admission Authority for the school. The Admission Authority will differ from school to school, e.g. Governing Body, Academy Trust, or Local Authority.