Somerset Council launches consultation to shape future of children and family services

Somerset Council has launched a new public consultation inviting residents across the county — including parents, children, professionals, and members of the wider community — to help shape the future of children and family services.

The consultation is part of a wider national initiative to transform children’s social care, with the aim of helping more children remain safely at home with their families.

The programme, known as the Families First Partnership (FFP), encourages collaboration between social workers, police, health professionals, educators, and others to promote child wellbeing and protection.

A council spokesperson says: “We want to hear from everyone — whether you’re a parent, a young person, or someone working with families. Your views will help us understand what’s working well and what needs to improve.”

Focus groups are also being organised for those who wish to contribute more deeply to the conversation. Full details are available within the consultation document.

The consultation is now open and can be completed online via the Somerset Council Citizen Space website below. For those without internet access, paper copies are available at libraries and council offices throughout Somerset. The deadline for responses is 27th November 2025, after which a full review will be published.

Click here to take part in the consultation