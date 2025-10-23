Somerset Council leader voices criticism for delays to special needs reforms

Somerset Council’s Leader, Cllr Bill Revans, has voiced strong criticism following the Government’s announcement that long-awaited reforms to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) will be delayed until 2026.

The Schools White Paper, originally expected this autumn, has been postponed to allow for further co-design and testing of proposals. The delay has sparked concern among local leaders and families, who say the current system is already under immense strain.

Cllr Revans described the news as “massively disappointing,” adding: “Time is of the essence. The present SEND system is in crisis. The number of young people needing Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) is rising faster than ever before. Families are waiting ever longer for the support their children desperately need.”

He warned that councils across the country are on track to accumulate £6bn in deficits by March next year, and called for “root and branch reform” to make the system sustainable.

Earlier this month, Cllr Revans and Cllr Heather Shearer, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, met with dozens of families outside County Hall in Taunton during a protest organised by The Send Sanctuary UK, a parent-led group representing over 35,000 families nationwide.

Cllr Shearer said: “This is a national crisis, and we stand with the parents of SEND children and families in Somerset who believe they are unheard and misrepresented in Westminster.”

She added that while Somerset Council has introduced several innovations, children are arriving in a state of crisis: “What’s really needed is urgent and effective reform of the SEND legislation that properly addresses the increasing complexity of need that children and families are experiencing now.”