Somerset Council leader welcomes £50m flood resilience funding boost for county

Somerset Council Leader Bill Revans has hailed a new £50m Government investment as a “fantastic opportunity” to strengthen the county’s long‑term flood resilience following one of the most challenging winters in recent years.

The funding, announced by Defra, follows a visit to Somerset in February by Floods Minister Emma Hardy during the major incident declared after Storm Chandra.

The money will support a two‑year programme of work aimed at reducing flood risk, improving preparedness and helping communities adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

Cllr Revans said the council was pleased that ministers had listened to Somerset’s calls for urgent action. “We’d like to thank the Minister for visiting Somerset during the major incident and meeting with the Council, our partners and residents,” he said.

“We are pleased the Government has listened to our calls for urgent action and welcome this vital investment into the future of Somerset.”

He added that the winter’s severe flooding had highlighted how vulnerable Somerset’s landscape is to extreme weather. “It is clear we must help our communities to adapt and become more resilient,” he said.

“We will work closely with partners, including the Environment Agency, Somerset Rivers Authority, Internal Drainage Board, Natural England and, most importantly, our local communities, to ensure these funds are invested wisely to provide lasting benefits for years to come.”

The £50m programme will focus on several emerging themes, including reviewing recent flood events, engineering and infrastructure improvements in high‑risk areas, natural flood management projects, property‑level protection measures and stronger collaboration with local communities.

The next stage will involve developing detailed proposals and carrying out engagement before any schemes move forward.

Cllr Revans said the council was keen for residents and businesses to help shape the work. “This is a fantastic opportunity and we know our communities will want to input into the programme to ensure we are taking full advantage of the funding,” he said.

“We’re at a very early stage and we look forward to engaging with our residents and businesses as we develop a clear plan for delivery.”