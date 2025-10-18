Somerset Council offering local access to £6.7m cost-of-living support this winter

Somerset Council is encouraging residents in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and across the county to explore a wide range of free support available this winter to help ease the impact of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The council is once again distributing £6.74 million in Government funding through local charities and community groups, offering essential help to individuals and families facing financial hardship.

Support includes access to food pantries, advice services for mental health and loneliness, help with household essentials such as furniture and bedding, council tax relief for low-income households, discretionary housing payments for those struggling with rent, and financial assistance for elderly residents who are finding it difficult to heat their homes.

Councillor Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council, says: “We know the arrival of winter will be tough for so many residents and are working with our communities and partners to ensure help is available. In Somerset we are fortunate to have a vast array of local support available for people of all ages.”

He adds: “If the cost-of-living crisis is having a detrimental effect on your life and you need some extra help, I urge you to act early and find out more about the support on offer.”

Full details of the schemes, eligibility criteria and how to apply are available on the council’s website at www.somerset.gov.uk/cost-of-living-support.

Residents without internet access can call 0300 123 2224 and ask for ‘cost of living crisis support’.