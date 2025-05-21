10.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCouncil reminds residents of no recycling or rubbish collections on Bank Holiday
News

Council reminds residents of no recycling or rubbish collections on Bank Holiday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Big blue bag for recycling

Somerset Council have reminded residents that there will be no recycling or rubbish collections taking place on Bank Holiday Monday.

Collection days will change across Somerset following the bank holiday on Monday, 26 May.

“All collections will move back one day. If a resident’s usual collection day is Monday, it will now take place on Tuesday.”

“Tuesday collections will be moved to Wednesday, Wednesday collections to Thursday, and so on. For those who usually have a Friday collection, their collection will be rescheduled to Saturday 31 May.”

“If opening on a Monday is part of the Recycling Site’s opening days, then it will be open as usual from 9am to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.”

“To help manage the increased volume of recycling, residents are encouraged to make extra space in their recycling boxes by crushing and flattening their recyclables. This simple step can make a difference to help reduce the number of trips crews need to make to empty their vehicles.”

For more information about what can be collected for recycling and to check a collection day visit: www.somerset.gov.uk/waste

Previous article
Former football star Gary Neville starts scheme to help underfunded local football pitches
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser completes first of two half marathons in a month for charity

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
10.2 ° C
11.7 °
8.4 °
87 %
2.7kmh
7 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com