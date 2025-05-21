Council reminds residents of no recycling or rubbish collections on Bank Holiday

Somerset Council have reminded residents that there will be no recycling or rubbish collections taking place on Bank Holiday Monday.

Collection days will change across Somerset following the bank holiday on Monday, 26 May.

“All collections will move back one day. If a resident’s usual collection day is Monday, it will now take place on Tuesday.”

“Tuesday collections will be moved to Wednesday, Wednesday collections to Thursday, and so on. For those who usually have a Friday collection, their collection will be rescheduled to Saturday 31 May.”

“If opening on a Monday is part of the Recycling Site’s opening days, then it will be open as usual from 9am to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.”

“To help manage the increased volume of recycling, residents are encouraged to make extra space in their recycling boxes by crushing and flattening their recyclables. This simple step can make a difference to help reduce the number of trips crews need to make to empty their vehicles.”

For more information about what can be collected for recycling and to check a collection day visit: www.somerset.gov.uk/waste