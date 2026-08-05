Somerset Council responds to complaints over sand blocking Burnham beach access

Somerset Council has this week responded to safety concerns from Burnham-On-Sea residents about piles of wind-blown sand across pavements and blocking a busy path onto the beach.

Residents of Burnham-On-Sea’s Grove Road have raised concerns over large piles of wind-blown sand that have built up along the street and on the public footpath leading onto the beach over the past 12 to 18 months.

Residents said they have seen Somerset Council remove piles of built up sand along other nearby roads, but no similar action has been taken in Grove Road or the path onto the beach, pictured here.

A Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are aware of residents’ concerns about sand build-up affecting access to the beach and surrounding paths.”

“Periods of hot, dry and windy weather can lead to increased movement of sand in coastal areas, and we understand the difficulties this can create for residents and visitors.”

“We are currently discussing the situation with the relevant teams to assess the extent of the issue and determine what options may be available.”

“Due to the volume of sand involved and the changing levels on the beach, this is not a matter that can necessarily be resolved immediately, but we are reviewing the way forward and will provide a further update once that work has been completed.”