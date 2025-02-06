Somerset Council leader ‘extremely disappointed’ as government rejects devolution plan

Somerset Council’s leader has said he is “extremely disappointed” after the authority’s bid to form a devolved Wessex group of councils was this week rejected by the government.

Somerset, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP), Dorset, Wiltshire, had previously voted to move forward with a new Heart of Wessex combined authority.

The councils told government they wanted to be considered together as a Wessex group, which would be presided over by a mayor.

However, this week, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner told parliament the authorities will not feature in the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.

Somerset Council leader Bill Revans (pictured) and fellow Councillors Millie Earl, Nick Ireland, Richard Clewer from the group of councils says: “Despite the fact we felt government were moving too quickly to deliver devolution, and our discussion about the format of Mayoral Strategic Authority as the most appropriate solution for our region, we worked collaboratively with ministers throughout to deliver a strong proposal.”

“Therefore, the decision not to include Wessex within the Devolution Priority Programme is extremely disappointing. We feel the Wessex proposal aligned with the aims of the White Paper, encompassing a population of approximately 1.9m, with the region well-placed to support the government’s growth priorities, particularly in clean energy, defence, digital technologies, life sciences, and tourism.”

The councillors have also raised concerns that their areas could now “miss out on essential funding.”

The devolution programme comes as part of a local council shake-up, announced by government in 2024, which would see smaller district councils merge with local county councils to create single bodies known as unitary authorities.

As well as merging the councils, the government said it wants more places in England to have mayors.

Ms Rayner told parliament the six new devolution areas she hoped would get to elect mayors in May 2026 were Cumbria, Cheshire and Warrington, Greater Essex, Hampshire and Solent, Norfolk and Suffolk, and Sussex and Brighton.

She told MPs: “These places will get a fast-track ticket to drive real change in their area. While devolution can sound techie, the outcome is simple – it’s a plan for putting more money in people’s pockets, it’s a plan for quicker, better, cheaper transport designed with local people in mind, a plan for putting politics back in the service.”

Following the announcement, the leaders of the four councils hoping to become a Wessex group have released a statement.