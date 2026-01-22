Somerset Council sets out five priority areas to ‘improve services and save millions’

Somerset Council has outlined five major areas it plans to invest in as part of a wide‑ranging transformation programme aimed at improving residents’ lives and tackling the authority’s long‑term financial challenges.

The update comes in budget papers due to be discussed at the Council’s Corporate and Resources Scrutiny Committee on 28th January, which detail progress made during the diagnostic phase of the Inspiring Innovation programme.

According to the report, the council’s current £15.3m investment in the programme is expected to generate £20.6m in savings, with further opportunities identified that could deliver between £31m and £57m more by 2030/31. Up to 1,700 residents could directly benefit from the changes.

The programme is seen as a crucial part of the council’s efforts to close its projected £41m budget gap for 2026/27. That figure has already been significantly reduced from the £101m gap forecast in March 2025 and the £73m gap identified in December 2025.

Council Leader Cllr Bill Revans said the authority continues to face “fragile” finances and repeated calls have been made for government reform of the way social care is funded.

“However, we’ve also been doing everything in our power locally to reduce spending,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “We’ve already made significant progress in reducing our projected budget gap by £60m over the past 12 months.

“Now I’m pleased to see details emerging of the priority areas identified by our ambitious Inspiring Innovation transformation programme. We believe we can make significant savings by investing in these five areas initially, but better still we will also be improving the lives of Somerset residents.”

The five priority areas are:

Adult Social Care – Prevention of Demand: Expanding preventative services and outreach to support people at risk of avoidable incidents such as falls or carer breakdown.

Expanding preventative services and outreach to support people at risk of avoidable incidents such as falls or carer breakdown. Adult Social Care – Working Age Adults: Supporting adults with learning disabilities to live more independently through targeted reviews, improved accommodation options, employment support and assistive technology.

Supporting adults with learning disabilities to live more independently through targeted reviews, improved accommodation options, employment support and assistive technology. Housing – Temporary Accommodation: Strengthening prevention work to reduce reliance on temporary accommodation.

Strengthening prevention work to reduce reliance on temporary accommodation. Third Party Spend: Trialling new approaches to procurement to secure better value from suppliers.

Trialling new approaches to procurement to secure better value from suppliers. Children’s Residential Review and CLA Programme: A four‑month review to identify children in residential care who could move to family‑based or more independent settings where appropriate.

The Inspiring Innovation programme is funded through the sale of council assets rather than day‑to‑day revenue budgets. The overall £45m programme aims to deliver a three‑to‑one return on investment, totalling £135m in savings over five years.

To close the remaining budget gap for 2026/27, the council says it will need to reduce cost pressures further and seek additional Exceptional Financial Support from the Government. This could include a Council Tax rise above the usual 4.99% cap or permission to use capital receipts to support running costs.

The council’s draft budget will go to Executive on 11th February before final decisions are made at Full Council on 25th February.