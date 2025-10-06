12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 07, 2025
News

Somerset Council spends £33m on agency staff amid financial emergency

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Council

Somerset Council has confirmed spending over £33 million on temporary consultants and agency staff since declaring a financial emergency in 2023 — prompting calls for greater transparency from opposition councillors.

The figures were revealed following a question from Councillor Dawn Denton, Conservative Opposition Lead Member for Finance, who requested a breakdown of costs since May 2022, when the Liberal Democrat administration took office.

The Council confirmed that spending via its Matrix supplier reached £12.5 million in 2023/24, £14.2 million in 2024/25, and £6.8 million so far in 2025/26. These figures do not include additional non-Matrix consultancy costs, meaning the true total is likely higher.

The spending comes during a period of major restructuring, which has seen the Council cut 555 permanent posts — including nearly 300 redundancies — in a bid to save £34 million.

In addition, Somerset Council has agreed to pay external consultants up to £20 million over the next five years to help identify savings and avoid bankruptcy, with a projected budget shortfall of £101 million in 2026/27, rising to £190 million by 2029/30.

Cllr Denton said: “Somerset Council is cutting services for our residents, increasing council tax and yet writing blank cheques to consultants.”

The Conservative Opposition is now calling for full disclosure of all consultancy and agency spending, and for permanent staff to be prioritised in delivering public services. Somerset Council has been invited to comment on the story.

