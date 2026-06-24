Somerset Council starts consultation on 2027/28 budget, inviting views from Burnham residents

Residents, businesses and community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being encouraged to share their views as Somerset Council opens an early‑stage consultation on its budget for 2027/28.

The Summer Budget Consultation marks the first step in the council’s annual budget‑setting process. It aims to gather feedback on what matters most to local people before detailed proposals are developed later in the year.

Somerset Council delivers a wide range of essential services across the county, including adult and children’s social care, waste and recycling, public health, education, highways, libraries and community services. Many of these are statutory services that the council is legally required to provide.

Feedback from this initial consultation will help shape how the council approaches balancing its budget and will inform the options that go forward for further consultation later in the year.

The consultation is open to everyone, and all responses will be considered as part of the decision‑making process. Residents are invited to take part and share their views online via the Budget Consultation 2027/2028 page. The consultation closes on Monday 27 July.

Residents are encouraged to take part and share their views online:Budget consultation 2027/2028