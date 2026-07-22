Somerset Council to assess future of bus services after funding awarded for franchising study

Somerset Council is set to take a detailed look at how bus services across the county are delivered after receiving Government funding to carry out a pre‑feasibility assessment into bus franchising.

The funding, awarded by the Department for Transport, will allow the Council’s transport team to explore whether a franchised system could offer better outcomes for passengers than the current enhanced partnership arrangements across Somerset including the Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Huntspills, Brean and Berrow area.

Under franchising, the local transport authority would award exclusive contracts to private operators, giving the Council control over routes, fares, timetables and service standards.

The assessment will examine different franchising models now made possible by recent changes in legislation and Government guidance. The aim is to understand whether any of the options could improve reliability, coverage and value for money for people using Somerset’s bus network.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Highways and Transport, says the study is an important opportunity. He said the Council will “thoroughly test whether franchising can realistically deliver better outcomes for passengers than Somerset’s current approach through Enhanced Partnership arrangements, Bus Service Improvement Plan interventions, and targeted service support.”

He adds that the Council will work closely with stakeholders, including bus user groups, to understand current shortcomings and identify what could be improved either through a revised partnership model or a franchised approach. “This is about unpacking all the options and seeing what could work in Somerset to deliver improved bus services,” he says.

Somerset Council says the evidence gathered will help inform future decision‑making on how best to deliver a reliable and effective bus network for communities across the county.