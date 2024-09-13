Somerset Council set to complete summer road resurfacing programme in Burnham area

The biggest resurfacing programme in at least four years comes to a close this month with a final specialist treatment on roads across Somerset.

Somerset Council’s contractor Kiely Bros has carried out 1,000,000 sqm of road surface dressing in the county, equivalent to 141 football pitches.

It says the treatment is a “greener and more cost-effective form of maintenance, helping to improve the road network whilst emitting significantly less carbon compared to alternative solutions.”

Now a secondary treatment ‘Kiely Lock’ is being applied to further lock in loose chippings on the road surface and give the dressing the best possible life span. The works are likely to only take a few hours and the roads will be not closed or be under traffic management for the whole period stated below. Surface Dressing is very weather dependent and so time needs to be built in as a precaution.

Residents and emergency access will be maintained when the road is closed.

Kiely Lock sites and dates:

Quantock Rise, Pawlett – 19 September. Closure 7am to 7pm.

B3139 Blackford/ Mark Road, Mark 19/20 September 9.00am – 3.30pm

Works under convoy, stop/ go working detailed below – 9am to 3pm unless stated.

A38 Pawlett Road, Pawlett – 18 – 22 September 9.30am-3pm

A38 Bristol Road, Badgworth, Rooksbridge and East Brent – 18 – 22 September

A370 Bridgwater Road and Weston Road, East Brent and Edingworth 19 – 23 September

A370 Weston Road, Lympsham and East Brent 19 – 23 September.

Surface dressing is a nationally recognised maintenance technique for sealing a road, improving skid resistance, and preventing water getting under the surface. This is crucial to help stop potholes forming.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Highways and Digital, Councillor Richard Wilkins, said: “Surface dressing and surface treatments are critically important when it comes to prolonging the life of our roads and preventing the need for more invasive and costly intervention and reducing the likelihood of potholes forming.”

During the spring and early summer you may have seen an innovative new vehicle out and about, the Multipatcher – You can find out more about the Multipatcher here.

If you do spot a problem on the road, you can alert the council quickly and easily here: Report a problem on the road (somerset.gov.uk). You can see dates of planned works here: www.somerset.gov.uk/roads-travel-and-parking/roadworks-and-travel/, and follow Travel Somerset on X and Facebook for live travel updates and travel news.