Somerset Council to consider £5.3m investment to speed up SEND support

Somerset Council is set to consider a major £5.3m investment aimed at strengthening special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services and reducing long waits for families across the county.

A report going before the Council’s Executive on Wednesday 1st July proposes a two‑year package of one‑off funding designed to boost capacity, clear backlogs and improve the timeliness of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs). The money — totalling £5.331m — would be released in stages from the Council’s Business Risk Reserve, with progress closely monitored as temporary staff and specialist support are brought in.

The move comes as demand for SEND support continues to rise sharply. Somerset had 6,578 children and young people with EHCPs at the end of May 2026, with the proportion of pupils requiring plans increasing from 2.6% in 2019/20 to 5.8% this year, just below the national figure of 6%.

The report highlights ongoing pressures in meeting statutory timescales, particularly around Education, Health and Care Needs Assessments (EHCNAs). The proposed investment would fund additional educational psychologists, SEND officers, business support and legal capacity, alongside temporary staffing to help teams keep pace with demand. It would also support a restructure of SEND services to reduce duplication and improve efficiency.

A further element of the plan focuses on young people preparing for adulthood. The Virtual School’s Preparation for Adulthood team would receive extra learning mentors to support those at risk of becoming — or already — not in education, employment or training.

Cllr Evie Potts‑Jones, Lead Member for SEND, Public Health, and Equalities and Diversity, said the proposals reflect the Council’s determination to improve the experience of families. “We know that too many children, young people and families have been waiting too long for their education. That is not good enough, and we are determined to improve,” she said. “This proposed investment is about putting extra capacity where it is needed most, so that we can reduce delays, improve timeliness and give families clearer answers sooner.”

She added that the plans support the wider ambition to build a stronger and more inclusive SEND system. “It also supports our wider ambition to build a stronger, more inclusive and more sustainable SEND system in Somerset — one that helps children and young people get the right support, in the right place, at the right time.”

The £5.331m package is split across three linked proposals: £3.169m to clear most of the EHCNA backlog and improve EHCP timeliness; £1.743m to address capacity and structure within SEND services; and £419,590 to expand Preparation for Adulthood support.

The report notes that the additional resources are temporary and time‑limited, giving the Council space to reduce current backlogs while assessing the impact of wider changes, including the use of artificial intelligence to support EHCP drafting, a systems review of EHCP processes, changes in school rolls and the Government’s national SEND reforms.

Executive members will discuss the proposals and make a decision at their meeting on 1st July.