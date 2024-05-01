Somerset Council to reduce grass cutting this summer to ‘boost the county’s biodiversity’

Somerset Council says it will be ‘leaving it longer’ when it comes to grass cutting in a bid to help boost the county’s biodiversity this summer.

From this month, where safe to do so, the council says its mowing routines across council managed highway verges, open spaces, country parks and council property grounds will be reduced.

A spokeswoman says: “These areas will be carefully managed, and safety and visibility around verges and public spaces such as play areas will remain a priority and will be cut more regularly.”

“Cutting practices along highways have been adjusted to promote grassland species during the growing season, while making sure that safety remains paramount.”

The news comes in the same week that Burnham-On-Sea.com reported Burnham-On-Sea floral displays are to be scaled back due to Somerset Council funding cuts.

The Somerset Council spokeswoman adds: “On wider verges, only a 1-meter swathe is mowed, leaving the rest untouched. We maintain a list of biodiverse verge sites where cutting schedules are modified to protect species like orchids, which are monitored to ensure they thrive and expand.”

“The aim is to create vibrant grasslands that buzz with life, where wildflowers bloom, and pollinators thrive. These resilient habitats can include wonderful rare plants including orchids, diverse pollinators, and small mammals.”

“We recognise that some people may feel the leave it longer approach can look ‘untidy’ at times. However, nature is not always neat, and it is essential to allow plants the necessary time to complete their full lifecycle, enabling them to set seeds for the following year and rejuvenate even more effectively.”

Lead member for Environment and Climate Change Councillor Dixie Darch adds: “Providing larger, higher quality and better-connected grasslands across the county is pivotal to ensuring habitats are of high quality and support a diverse abundance of species.”

“Defra has appointed Somerset Council as the lead for the Local Nature Recovery Strategy for Somerset, and grassland networks that deliver well-connected pollinator-friendly spaces will form part of this.”

“This also includes green spaces and parks that transition to the capable hands of our parish, town, and city councils, and as they take the reins, we will also encourage them to embrace the “leave it longer” spirit and leave space for nature to thrive.”

Residents can join us in nurturing nature and get involved in helping wildlife at home by reducing grass-cutting and creating areas for nature.

You can view this year’s roadside grass cutting schedule here.