Somerset Council to spend £3.4m on new homes for families in need across county

Somerset Council has announced plans to invest nearly £3.4 million in purchasing new properties across the county to provide temporary accommodation for families facing housing difficulties.

The move comes as more than 12,000 people remain on the housing register, with many currently placed in bed-and-breakfasts while waiting for permanent homes.

The funding will come from an underspend in the council’s Housing Revenue Account, which will be redirected into the capital programme to acquire up to 15 properties.

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, Housing Revenue Account, Culture, Equalities and Diversity, pictured, said: “We’re looking to use our surplus to help families get back on their feet by offering stable, emergency housing.”

The homes will be located wherever demand is highest, with initial focus likely on the west and north of Somerset, according to council officials. The average stay in temporary accommodation currently ranges from six to nine months for families.

The proposals will be reviewed by the council’s communities scrutiny committee in Taunton on September 17, with a final decision expected in Bridgwater on September 25.

Cllr Smith-Roberts added: “Re-directing funding from our HRA reserves in this way is a hugely positive step for Somerset residents and in particular those who are awaiting temporary accommodation placements.”

“The decision is very much a win-win, working to address the increasing numbers of those at risk of homelessness in the short-term, while benefitting our longer-term social housing needs in the medium/longer term.”

“By purchasing additional new properties in this way, the Council maintains greater control over property suitability, quality and cost compared with temporary placements through B&Bs, hotels or Airbnb accommodation.”

It is anticipated that in the region of 15 properties will be purchased to meet demand, however this will depend on property availability and size. Locations for the new properties within Somerset will be determined in due course and based on the areas of highest demand.