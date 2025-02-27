Somerset Council transformation programme on track to save £10m, says authority

An innovative Adult Social Care transformation programme will save Somerset Council over £10 million by the end of March 2025 while also improving outcomes for residents, it has been claimed this week.

At Somerset Council’s Executive meeting on Wednesday (February 26th), councillors received an update on the ‘My Life, My Future’ programme which is projecting additional recurring savings of over £3 million in 2025/26.

Somerset Council is under pressure financially due to a combination of increasing demand and costs, particularly for vital services looking after older people and adults with disabilities.

The Council says it began working on the ‘My Life, My Future’ programme in 2023. It includes using new ways of working to support people to regain skills and confidence, helping them to stay at home and supporting people to learn new skills and to do more things for themselves.

‘My Life, My Future’ has delivered significant operational improvements, and latest reports state the Council has delivered over £10 million in recurring savings.

Alongside the benefits to Somerset Council, there has also been a positive impact for the NHS Somerset Integrated Care Board (ICB), by supporting more people to go home after a stay in hospital.

Councillor Sarah Wakefield, Lead Member for Adults Services, Housing and Homelessness at Somerset Council, says: “The ‘My Life, My Future’ programme has brought about real sustainable changes in the delivery of Adult Social Care in Somerset.”

“By focusing on independence and better outcomes for our residents, we have not only improved their quality of life but also ensured the sustainability of our services.”

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff, Newton colleagues and partners in ensuring the success of a one-off investment to deliver long term, ongoing transformation to the services we provide.”

Due to its success in Somerset, the project has been shortlisted for a Local Government Chronicle (LGC) award for ‘Health and Care’.

The Executive report can be read here. Further information about ‘My Life, My Future’ being shortlisted for an LGC Award can be found here.