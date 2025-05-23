Somerset Council trialling artificial intelligence for special needs reports

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being trialled by Somerset Council in a bid to cut lengthy waiting times for children’s special educational needs reports.

The authority is looking to follow other authorities in England in using AI to help support and speed up daily admin tasks.

Councillor Heather Shearer, the Liberal Democrat lead for children, families and education, said it would only be used for basic reports and is in the “very early stages”.

Somerset Parent Carers Forum said it had some initial concerns about how sensitive data would be shared but were willing to see the effectiveness of the trial.

The AI tool will help support writing the first draft of education, health and care plans, known as EHCPs, for vulnerable children.

Cllr Shearer adds: “We will be using this with consideration and care. We need to ensure our work is always excellent quality and done in a timely manner, so we can spend more time helping parents and children.”

“Staff make decisions and people make decisions but if AI can help do the background tasks for these reports, it could be beneficial.”

Ruth Hobbs, chief executive of Somerset Parent Carer Forum, said: “Lots of local areas are doing this with AI to help draft EHCP reports for children. There’s benefits but also concerns with dealing with data with vulnerable children.”

“A lot of a case workers’ time is writing reports, so if it means spending more time face-to-face with children and parents then that has to be a good thing.”

Somerset Council said it was keen to hear feedback from people involved.