Somerset Council unveils new measures to strengthen local SEND support

Somerset Council has set out the next steps in its long‑term plan to improve support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), as its Executive Committee reviewed the county’s draft SEND Reform Plan on Wednesday (3rd June).

The plan forms Somerset’s official response to the Government’s national SEND reform programme, with all local areas required to submit proposals by 19th June 2026. It sets out how early years settings, mainstream schools and local colleges will be supported to become more inclusive and better equipped to offer help at the earliest possible stage.

It also details how education, health and care services will work more closely with families to deliver consistent, timely and higher‑quality support across the county. The plan has been shaped through Somerset’s SEND Partnership, bringing together schools, partner organisations and parent‑carer representatives to agree a shared approach.

Council leaders say the reforms are central to improving the quality and reliability of SEND services in Somerset. If approved by the Department for Education, the plan could also see up to 90% of Somerset’s historic Dedicated Schools Grant deficit written off — a move the Council says would help stabilise SEND services for the future.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, said the plan marks a significant step forward. “We are committed to improving support for children and young people with SEND in Somerset and to building a system that works better for families,” she said.

“This plan sets out how we will work with families and our system partners to provide earlier help, improve services, and make sure children and young people get the right support, in the right place, at the right time. It is an important step towards creating a stronger, more inclusive and more sustainable SEND system for Somerset.”

The draft plan will now be finalised and submitted to the Department for Education ahead of the national deadline.

Executive report papers can be viewed via the Council’s website, and further information about the development of local SEND services is available through the Somerset SEND Local Offer.