Somerset Council warns of temporary Council Tax processing delays ahead of annual billing

Somerset Council has advised residents to expect temporary delays in Council Tax processing as preparations get underway for the annual billing period later this month.

The end‑of‑March billing cycle is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year, but demand is even higher this spring due to the introduction of a new Revenues and Benefits system. While the upgraded platform is expected to improve efficiency in the long term, the transition has created a backlog of updates, including changes of address, household circumstances and single occupancy discount applications.

Council teams are working to process as many outstanding changes as possible before bills are issued. However, some households may still receive bills that do not yet reflect recently reported updates. Those residents will later receive a revised bill once the changes have been applied.

The temporary delays have been caused by a combination of increased update requests, the consolidation of several older systems into one modern platform, and staff adjusting to new processes. As a result, processing times are currently longer than usual.

Residents are being encouraged to use the Council’s online services to report changes and check information, avoid calling the Contact Centre unless the enquiry is urgent, and allow extra time for updates to be completed.

Cllr Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset Council, said: “We understand that this may be a worrying time for some residents, and I want to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this essential transition to a more efficient system.

“Our teams are working extremely hard to reduce the backlog, and I want to reassure you that updates are being processed as quickly as possible. The new system will ultimately make things clearer and easier for residents across Somerset.”