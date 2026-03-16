Somerset councillors back four‑year transport plan focusing on accessibility and active travel

Somerset Council’s Executive has endorsed a new four‑year Local Transport Delivery Plan that sets out how more than £280m of Government funding will be spent on improving local transport, accessibility and active travel across the county – including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Proposed spending covers active travel, bus service enhancements, traffic signal upgrades, bus shelters, transport hubs, bus priority schemes, road safety measures, rail integration and highways maintenance.

Improvements to the rights‑of‑way network and safety schemes at collision hotspots also feature, alongside a countywide programme to improve road conditions.

Accessibility is also a key focus, with proposals to improve everything from pavements, cycleways and street lighting to bus stops and rail station connections.

The Council will submit its detailed spending plans this month for the first year of the programme, covering 2026–2027. The plan outlines investment in road maintenance, bus services, walking and cycling routes, and a range of accessibility improvements designed to make transport easier and safer for all users.

The strategy has been shaped with input from organisations including the Somerset Bus Advisory Board, Local Community Networks’ Active Travel Group and bus passenger groups.

The plan also includes preparation for the Government’s Project Coral, which will introduce a new back‑office system for multi‑operator ticketing and provide real‑time travel information at major transport hubs.

Following Government announcements in December 2025, Somerset will receive funding from two streams — the Bus Services Fund and the Integrated Transport Fund — totalling £282.75m over four years.

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, thanked all those involved in shaping the plan.

He said the Council would continue to maintain the road network but also wanted to encourage more people to consider alternatives to car travel where appropriate.

“Whether it’s walking, wheeling, cycling or using public transport, it is important that alternatives are accessible and are safe and easy to use,” he said.

The full plan can be downloaded from the Council’s website here.