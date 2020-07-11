Burnham-On-Sea’s Somerset & Dorset pub has re-opened in the town centre today (Saturday) after a customer who prompted the temporary closure has now tested negative in a second Covid-19 test.

The pub’s landlords, Phil and Gaynor Burke, pictured below, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that they are “extremely pleased and relieved” to be open again.

The customer and all four staff at the High Street pub received negative test results this morning.

The publicans issued an update on social media in which they criticised the accuracy of the home Covid-19 tests. It follows a lady customer initially testing positive on Thursday, prompting the closure of the pub, before her second test.

They say: “The person in question that tested positive for Covid-19 had a second test yesterday at Weston Super Mare as the first test was a home kit. It has come back negative! So no Covid-19 case in the Somerset and Dorset Pub. Just shows how home tests are unreliable. All staff have had their tests back as well – all negative.”

“We want to stress how important it is to get tested the correct way to stop this happening again. The tests are so easy to book, have and the results come back really quickly.”

“When you are in a public house, please stick to the guidelines set out. If you do, you have nothing to worry about. If you come into our pub and don’t stick to the guidelines, we will be asking you to leave.”

Meanwhile, Burnham’s Saagar Indian takeaway has re-opened. The Lighthouse Pub and Vape Escape remain temporarily closed as a safety precaution.