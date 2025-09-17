Somerset fire service’s life-saving dog shortlisted for award for mental health support

A much-loved labradoodle who helps firefighters and members of the public through difficult times has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Seven-year-old Digby, a specialist ‘defusing dog’ with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, has been named a finalist in the BBC’s ‘Make a Difference’ awards under the ‘Animal Award’ category.

The accolade recognises animals in the region who have made a positive impact on individuals or communities — and Digby has certainly earned his place.

Since joining the Service in 2018, Digby has become a familiar and comforting presence across fire stations, including in the Burnham-On-Sea area, offering support to members of the public in crisis and crews returning from challenging incidents.

He was recently promoted to the role of Wellbeing Champion, where he works alongside staff to promote mental health support and open up conversations around wellbeing.

Matt Goodman, Digby’s owner and a firefighter with the fire service’s prevention team, said: “Digby really is one of a kind. You can see the difference he makes instantly – whether it’s putting a smile on someone’s face after a long day or bringing a sense of calm during someone’s toughest moments.”

“His presence opens conversations that people might not otherwise feel ready to have, and that can make all the difference. To see him recognised in this way is incredibly special, and a testament to the role he plays in improving wellbeing across our Service and beyond.”

Digby, who even has his own staff ID badge, has become a cherished figure both within the Service and the wider community. His nomination is seen as a fitting tribute to the comfort and connection he brings to so many. The winners of the BBC ‘Make a Difference’ awards will be announced later this week.