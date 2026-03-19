Somerset health report urges collective action to help residents become more active

A new report from Somerset’s Director of Public Health is calling for a countywide effort to help residents become more physically active, highlighting the major benefits for health, wellbeing and independence.

The Director of Public Health Annual Report, presented to Somerset Council’s Executive, focuses on how building more movement into daily life can support healthier communities, reduce health inequalities and help people stay independent for longer. It emphasises the importance of maintaining strength and balance as people age to reduce the risk of falls and injury.

Alison Bell, Somerset Council’s Director of Public Health, said moderate physical activity is “one of the most powerful things we can all do to improve our health and wellbeing.” She added that activity benefits people at every stage of life, from helping children develop confidence to supporting adults to stay healthy and enabling older people to remain independent.

She said the report highlights the need to create environments that make it easier for people to move more, whether through walking, cycling, active travel, sport or everyday activities such as gardening and DIY.

The report outlines how increased activity can help tackle major health challenges including obesity, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and poor mental health. It also notes that being more active can reduce loneliness, strengthen community connections and support environmental goals through greater use of active travel.

Several initiatives already underway in Somerset are highlighted, including the Every Move Matters campaign led by the Somerset Activity and Sports Partnership, which encourages residents to build simple, enjoyable movement into their daily routines.

Cllr Graham Oakes, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Public Health, Climate Change and the Environment, said supporting people to be more active is vital for creating a healthier and more resilient county. “Physical activity is not just about sport,” he said. “It’s about creating communities where being active is a natural part of everyday life.”

The report aligns with the Council’s priorities for a healthy, greener, fairer and more resilient Somerset, and stresses the importance of partnership working across the council, NHS, schools, community groups and residents.

The full report can be viewed here.