Somerset leaders and Police issue united call to stand against hate crime and division

Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody has joined forces with all five local authority leaders and Chief Constable Sarah Crew to issue a powerful joint statement condemning hate crime and urging communities to stand together against division.

The statement, released this week, follows a rise in racially aggravated incidents across Avon and Somerset and comes amid growing concern over the impact of inflammatory rhetoric at large-scale marches.

“Recent events have left many feeling anxious and unsettled,” the leaders said. “We want to reassure every resident that hate has no home in Avon and Somerset.”

The statement highlights the misuse of national symbols such as the Union Flag and St George’s Cross to intimidate or exclude, and calls for these emblems to be reclaimed as symbols of unity and shared values.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew added: “There remains a deep sense of fear in some communities, especially among racially minoritised groups. People are scared to go about their daily lives. This is not acceptable.”

She emphasised the police’s commitment to tackling hate crime robustly while supporting lawful protest and freedom of expression. “Safety cannot be delivered by police alone. It is built together, through trust, respect, and shared responsibility.”

The joint message encourages anyone who has experienced or witnessed hate crime to report it and seek support.

The statement reads: “Recent events, both locally and nationally, have left many people in our communities feeling anxious and unsettled. Large-scale marches, where some groups or individuals use certain rhetoric or language, create an unwelcoming environment and are emboldening other people to commit verbal and physical attacks on people.”

“We are aware of several racially aggravated incidents or crimes reported in Avon and Somerset recently, which you may have seen in the media. That is why we want to speak jointly, as your local authority and policing leaders, to reassure every resident that hate has no home in Avon and Somerset.”

“We hear and understand your concerns of the impact of these incidents in the current climate. We know that hateful rhetoric is intended to divide our communities and pit neighbours against each other, but we also know that in Avon and Somerset, we are inclusive and determined that hate will not win.”

“Most people in our area treat each other with fairness and respect. Yet, we cannot ignore that a small minority seek to divide us, sometimes misusing national flags or symbols to intimidate or exclude. The Union Flag, the St George’s Cross, and other national symbols should be a source of pride for everyone, representing the diversity and shared values that are central to who we are as a community. We refuse to surrender these symbols to those who use them to spread fear, violence, or division.”

“True Britishness is found in everyday acts of kindness and service by those volunteering in our communities, supporting the vulnerable, and helping neighbours in need. It is communities pulling together in a crisis.”

“True Britishness is making a cup of tea for someone who has broken down on the road while they wait for a tow; celebrating with a stranger at the football when a goal goes in; it’s taking time to care for your local park with fellow volunteers at the weekend or checking in on an elderly neighbour.”

“We are committed to working together to ensure everyone feels safe and supported. We are investing in neighbourhood policing, supporting community groups, and encouraging everyone to report hate crime. We urge anyone who has experienced or witnessed a hate crime or criminal damage to come forward. You will be listened to and there is support available for you from the police and partners.”

“Our message is clear: we are united against hate. Together, we will ensure Avon and Somerset remains a place where everyone can live, work, and thrive free from hate.”

Signed,

Clare Moody Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset

Council Leaders

Cllr Tony Dyer – Bristol City Council

Cllr Maggie Tyrrell and co-leader, Cllr Ian Boulton – South Glos Council

Cllr Bill Revans – Somerset Council

Cllr Kevin Guy – Bath and North East Somerset (BaNES) Council

Cllr Mike Bell – North Somerset Council