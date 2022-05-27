The Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Annie Maw, has been given an early preview of the royal themed carnival cart that will join the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on Sunday 5th June.

Together with her deputies Lt Col Mike Motum and Ted Allen, she met some of the people involved with the entry’s design and construction, along the performers for the big day.

The Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival ‘Jubilation’ entry is 100ft long and has been designed to reflect various regal elements of the monarchy, including the royal crest, crowns, royal carriages, Yeoman of the Guard, etc, with additional links to the commonwealth.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is a celebration of Her Majesty the Queen, who has dedicated her 70 year reign to service. It has come to be known as the People’s Pageant by the people and for the people, and it really is a massive honour for everybody associated with Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival to be involved in such a prestigious event.

200 people have been involved with the construction of Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival’s entry, including – 20 engineers, 10 carpenters, 15 painters, 10 electricians, and 6 costume and dressmakers. It has taken 12 months to design and build the cart.

Members from 17 different carnival clubs have been involved with the building of the entry.

The 100ft long cart has been designed to reflect various regal elements of the monarchy, including the royal crest, crowns, royal carriages, Yeoman of the Guard, etc, with additional links to the commonwealth. It contains over 40 engineered moving parts, and 18 spectacularly crafted models, including 12 beefeaters, 4 royal crowns, and 2 royal crests. The cart also has 8 royal carriages made out of wood.

The entry contains 1,500 individual lights, and is powered by a 100 Kva generator. 180 sheets of 12mm plywood, and over 20,000 wood screws have been used during the construction of Jubilation.

Over 200 litres of environmentally friendly water based paint have been used to decorate the cart. During the pageant on Sunday 5 June, there will be 32 dancing costumed performers on the cart with a further 110 dancing in the street in front of the entry.

The dance parade at the front of the entry represents street parties – a feature of previous jubilee and royal celebrations in towns and cities throughout the UK. 27 road crew members will help to guide the cart and walkers around the 3km route in London.

It will take up to 6 hours for the cart to travel the 123 miles from Bridgwater to London, and it will be transported on the back of 3 lorry transporters by Bridgwater based haulage specialists, Wheeler & Son.

Including those taking part in the pageant, over 500 carnivalites will be travelling from Bridgwater to London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

After the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival organisers are planning to display the cart in Bridgwater Town Centre on Sunday 12 June.

Burnham-On-Sea.com also recently reported that the special Queen’s Jubilee carnival cart is set to appear at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival this autumn.

Spectators at the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2022 on Monday November 7th will have the chance to see the cart in its full glory.

Bridgwater based Griffens Carnival Club will be taking the cart out on the road during the November illuminated carnivals.