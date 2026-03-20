Somerset M5 driver banned after speeding at 149mph through county

An uninsured driver who was caught speeding at 149mph on the M5 through Somerset has been banned from getting behind the wheel.
Avon and Somerset Police said this week they recorded Paiwand Siamand, 25, speeding on the M5 between Junctions 24 (Sedgemoor) and 25 (Taunton) in a Volkswagen Golf R at about 11.20pm on 8th November.
Siamand, of Doncaster Road in Bristol, was disqualified from driving for 12 months at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 13th March after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.
PC Nick Steele said at 149mph, a driver would travel more than 100 metres (328ft) before they could respond to a hazard, adding it was fortunate “nobody was significantly harmed”.
On 8th November, Steele, who was in an unmarked police car performing a speed check on a different vehicle, saw Siamand pass him in lane three.
A short police chase then followed resulting in Siamand’s arrest.
“Driving at 149mph on a damp, unlit motorway with moderate traffic presents an extreme danger to all road users,” said Steele.
He added: “Wet conditions significantly increase braking distances, while poor lighting reduces visibility and situational awareness.”
Siamand also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance and for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
As well as a driving ban, he was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 150 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £272 towards court costs.