A Somerset resident has become an instant millionaire after winning on a National Lottery game.

The winner, identified as Mr S of Somerset, has scooped the top prize of £1 million on the Cash Bolt Millionaire Instant Win Game.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, says: “Huge congratulations to Mr S for becoming a millionaire in just a few clicks. He can look forward to living the millionaire lifestyle with his windfall.”

